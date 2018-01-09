President Duterte okays pay hike for soldiers

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the joint resolution of Congress authorizing the increase in base pay of military and uniformed personnel (MUP) in the government.

Malacañang released on Tuesday Congress' Joint Resolution No. 1, which covers all military and uniformed personnel under the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA).

According to the Joint Resolution signed by the President on January 1, there is a need to adjust the compensation package of MUP in order to make it more commensurate with their critical role in maintaining national security and peace and order, taking into consideration their exposure to high-risk environments in the performance of their duties.

The Resolution also provides that modification of the base pay for the MUP “shall be aligned with the objective of maintaining fiscal integrity and pursuing pension reform.”

The Resolution was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, Malacañang also released the appointment papers of Martin Dino as Undersecretary of the DILG and Loreto Llamas as a member of Sorsogon Sangguniang Panlalawigan last January 8. (PNA)