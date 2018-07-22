Another LPA spotted off Luzon as ‘Josie’ exits PAR

MANILA -- Tropical depression "Josie" slightly weakened as it moves towards the Philippine Sea.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said "Josie" was last spotted 330 kms north northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph and is moving north northeast at 25 kph.

All tropical cyclone warning signals have been lifted.

Maintaining its speed and direction, the tropical depression is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is monitoring another low pressure area (LPA) located 1,580 kms east of Southern Luzon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said the LPA may enter PAR within the next 24 to 48 hours and is likely to develop into tropical depression which will be named "Karding".

The southwest monsoon enhanced by "Josie" will continue to dump rains over Luzon.

In its heavy rainfall warning issued at 7 p.m., PAGASA hoisted red warning over Batangas where severe flooding due to torrential rains is likely within the next three hours.

Yellow warning, meanwhile, is hoisted over Metro Manila, Cavite, Bataan, Zambales and Pampanga where heavy rainfall may cause flooding in low-lying areas.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting the provinces of Quezon, Bulacan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Laguna and Rizal.

As of 7 p.m., the following cities declared class suspensions in all levels, both public and private schools, on Monday to monsoon rains:

Las Piñas City

City of Manila

Malabon CIty

Marikina City

Muntinlupa City

Navotas City

Parañaque City

Quezon City (due to SONA 2018)

Valenzuela City

(PNA)