Palace releases Faeldon’s appointment paper as BuCor chief

MANILA -- Malacañang has released the appointment paper of former Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon as Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General, a week after saying it will be out “soon”.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed Faeldon’s appointment paper on Nov. 19 but it was released to the media only on Wednesday (Nov. 21).

Faeldon replaces retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is eyeing a Senate seat in next year’s mid-term elections.

Prior to being appointed BuCor chief, Faeldon was named Office of the Civil Defense deputy administrator.

He quit as Customs Commissioner amid the controversy on the PHP6.4-billion shabu shipment that slipped past the bureau.

Amid reports that Faeldon has not been showing up at work, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier explained that he has yet to be formally appointed because his appointment paper has yet to be released.

On Tuesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed that Malacañang has formally approved the former Marine captain’s appointment.

Faeldon is asked to take his oath before Guevarra, after which he can assume the post.

The BuCor, an attached agency under the Department of Justice (DOJ) and exercises supervision over the country's penal facilities, including the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa. (PNA)