PSG appeals for understanding of road closures during Xi visit

MANILA -- The Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Wednesday appealed to the commuting public to understand the reason for traffic caused by road closures in Metro Manila during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

PSG spokesperson, Capt. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia, explained that concerned agencies, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) had to ensure Xi’s security by keeping roads secure.

“In connection with the visit, we appeal to the understanding of those who may have been affected,” Lucrecia said in a press statement.

“As host to our State Guest, we provided the necessary hospitality and security to ensure the smooth flow of their movement,” she added.

Lucrecia also explained that that the PSG coordinated with the PNP and the MMDA in terms of route security and traffic management.

“In connection with the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Presidential Security Group had an array of tasks for its security preparations; that includes route security and traffic management, in which case, we (PSG) have requested assistance from the PNP and the MMDA,” Lucrecia said.

“As to its implementation and how they accomplish such task, it’s their call and would involve their concept of operations, to ensure that the designated route(s) is/are secured,” she added.

Earlier, the MMDA said the unannounced road closures in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and Skyway leading to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was the call of the PSG.

Xi stayed at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig during his state visit on November 20-21.

Reports showed that some of the closures were not part of the traffic advisory issued by the MMDA. (PNA)