OPM rock icon Pepe Smith dies

MANILA -- Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon Jose William Feliciano "Pepe" Smith passed away on Monday. He was 71.

Smith's passing was confirmed by his daughter, Daisy Smith-Owen, in a post on social media.

"Thank you for everything papa bear ko. Thank you for being the best dad in the world," she said in the post. "I know you’re in the best place now, no more pains papa. I will see you in few days. I love you to the moon and back."

The musician suffered a stroke in November 2017.

Smith was known for being part of the legendary group, Juan dela Cruz band, alongside Wally Gonzalez and Mike Hanopol. (PNA)