PRRD directs agencies to mitigate impact of Taal fish kill

MANILA -- President Rodrigo R. Duterte has directed concerned government agencies to mitigate the impact of fish kill in Taal Lake, where over 605 metric tons of tilapia have died, Malacañang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte has expressed “concern” about the fish kill, which according to experts is caused by sulfur upswelling triggered by the strong Amihan that accompanies an extreme drop in temperature.

“The President has directed the appropriate government offices to closely monitor the situation, particularly the water quality in Taal Lake,” said Panelo in a statement.

“He also required the officials concerned to undertake measures to mitigate the impact of the natural phenomenon,” he added.

Panelo said the President also ordered “increased vigilance” over the prices and supplies and the freshness of fish sold in the market.

He, meanwhile, cautioned the public against spreading false news regarding the fish kill, which may only cause undue alarm.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) earlier described the fish kill in Taal as the worst crisis faced by the fish industry.

Reports showed that the potential income loss caused by the fish kill is estimated at PHP42.9 million.

DENR, however, assured that the fish kill should not affect supply and prices adding that the phenomenon is no cause for alarm in the market. (PNA)