Another oil price hike set for July 2

OIL PRICE HIKE. Several oil companies are increasing their pump prices on Tuesday (July 2, 2019) in line with developments in the international market. Gasoline products will be hiked by as much as PHP1.20 per liter and diesel by PHP0.95 per liter. (PNA file photo)

MANILA – Several oil companies are increasing their pump prices on Tuesday (July 2, 2019), in line with developments in the international market.

Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and PTT Philippines said the prices of their respective gasoline products will be hiked by PHP1.20 per liter and diesel by PHP0.95 per liter effective 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the same time, Seaoil will also hike its kerosene price by PHP1 per liter.

Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major oil producing countries like Russia are firm on cutting oil production to shore up prices in the international market.

This, as supply from non-OPEC countries such as the US remains high.

Analysts said market players are all eyes on the upcoming meeting between OPEC and their counterparts from Russia in Vienna this week, noting that this would spell new developments for the energy and financial markets. (PNA)