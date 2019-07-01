Honasan takes oath as DICT Secretary

MANILA -- Former Senator Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan II took his oath of office as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Monday, a Palace official said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed to reporters that Honasan took his oath before President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang on Monday and joined the scheduled Cabinet meeting on the same day.

“(Honasan) took his oath DICT Secretary earlier. He is now in the Cabinet meeting,” Medialdea said in a message to reporters.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, in a separate message, said that Honasan was just introduced to members of the Cabinet.

About an hour before Honasan took his oath, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson congratulated his former colleague in a tweet.

“My heartfelt congratulations to my classmate, colleague, and friend, DICT Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan who is about to take his oath of office anytime now, before the scheduled Cabinet meeting in Malacañang today. Godspeed Mistah!” Lacson said in his tweet.

Honasan bared that he has accepted Duterte's offer to name him DICT chief last November 2018.

He replaced DICT acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. (PNA)