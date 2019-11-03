Series of ‘fake’ news won’t erode Duterte's popularity: Palace

COMMEMORATIVE JERSEYS. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte joins other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders as they receive commemorative jerseys after witnessing the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the Asean and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) at Impact Exhibition and Convention Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019). The 10-member Asean bloc has expressed interest in a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. (Presidential photo)

MANILA -- Persistent critics who continue to propagate "false" news against President Rodrigo Duterte would not succeed in eroding the Chief Executive's popularity, Malacañang said on Sunday.

The statement was issued after Filipino blogger Loi Reyes Landicho claimed that Duterte did not receive a soccer jersey during the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and football's world governing body FIFA in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday night.



Duterte joined his fellow Southeast Asian leaders during the signing of MOU between Asean and FIFA, which is part of the regional bloc's plan to jointly host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.



Landicho, through his Twitter account "The Professional Heckler," posted a video of Duterte being the last Asean leader to receive the commemorative jersey.



Landicho also said in his post: "Noong bata ka, naramdaman mo rin ito. Lahat nabigyan na ng candy, maliban sa'yo. Naiiyak ka na pero nag-pigil ka lang para 'di mapahiya (When you were a child, you also felt this. All were already given a candy, except you. You were already teary-eyed but you held your tears so you won't get embarrassed)."

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was dismayed that the President's critics keep on spreading "fake" news against the President.



"The rambunctious political opposition is at it again in its expertise in creating and spreading fake news as when Professional Heckler, a twitter account allegedly associated with an official of the Aquino Administration, uploaded a spliced video purportedly showing that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte did not receive a football jersey," the Palace official said.



"The official photo of the President, easily accessible in the Facebook account of the Presidential Communications, immediately puts a lie to this sinister false news," he added.



The latest tweet was posted, just two days after an edited headline of Thailand-based newspaper Bangkok Post titled, "King orders PH Duterte, behave during Asean summit" went viral on social media.



On Friday, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar denied that Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn had directed Duterte to behave during the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits in Bangkok on November 2 to 4.



Andanar, presenting a copy of the actual Oct. 31 edition of Bangkok Post, said the fake headline replaced the original title, "Suvit calls for Thailand to embrace 5G fast, or lag behind rival."



Panelo said the latest "dirty political stunt' merely proves that the opposition has the "obsession" to embarrass the President and put him to ridicule "at every opportunity presented to them."



Despite the series of "bogus" news hurled against Duterte, he will remain popular, especially among his supporters, Panelo said.



"With this succeeding bogus news coming in the heels of the fabricated news story dragging Thailand's monarchy, it becomes predictable that this vicious campaign of hate against PRRD will not cease until his last day in office," the Palace official said.



"The popularity and the acceptance of the President by those who overwhelmingly voted him into office cannot however be eroded or diminished, no matter how these incorrigible whiners and nitpickers try hard to destroy him. The more they throw mud at him, the more he comes out clean and appreciated by the people," he added. (PNA)





