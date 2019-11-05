LPGMA Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr. dies at 85

The late LPGMA Party-list Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr.

CABAGAN, Isabela -- He lived a full life.

This was the reaction of villagers here as 85-year-old political mogul Rodolfo Albano Jr., an LPGMA Party-list representative, passed away at a Manila hospital due to a lingering illness, said Fr. Gregorio Marvic Uanan, parish priest of Guibang Church in Gamu, Isabela.

"Fatherly, very kind, very down to earth. The people of Isabela love him so much for his being generous and friendly," Uanan, also a relative of the Albano clan, added.

Albano Jr. is the son of Delfin Albano (1957-1965 Isabela representative) and father of incumbent Governor Rodolfo Albano III.

Casually called "Lakay Rudy" by his constituents, he first served as vice governor of Isabela from 1960 to 1964. He also served in the then lone district of the province from 1969-1973 and from 1978-1986.

After the snap elections, he served for three terms as congressman from 1987 to 1998, 2001-2004 and 2010-2013.

He was also appointed as Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson after his legislative stint.

With his death, he left behind his sons Rodolfo III, incumbent Isabela governor; Antonio "Tonypet" Albano, incumbent congressman of the first district, and daughter Mila Albano-Mamauag, a former Cabagan town mayor. (PNA)



