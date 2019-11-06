'Quiel' to bring rains over Luzon Wednesday

MANILA -- Tropical Storm Quiel (international name Nakri) will bring rains over parts of Luzon, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Quiel” was spotted 445 km. west-southwest of Subic, Zambales, with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was moving east-southeast at 10 kph.

The Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the Mindoro provinces, Palawan and western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms caused by “Quiel”.

The regions of Cordillera and Cagayan Valley will also have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 21°C; Tuguegarao City, 24°C to 28°C; Lipa City, 24°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C. (PNA)