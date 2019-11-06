NBA suspends Hawks’ Collins for violating drug policy

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (Anadolu photo)

ANKARA -- Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended for 25 games for violating the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) anti-drug policy, the league announced on Tuesday.

"The NBA announced Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer," the NBA said in a statement.

The statement said Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions without pay for drug violations this season.

“On August 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone,” it added.

This season Atlanta Hawks' Collins -- averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- became the third player, who had a positive test result after Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler.

"First, I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation. I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position," Collins told sports broadcaster ESPN. (Anadolu)