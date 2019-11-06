Robredo accepts appointment as anti-drugs czar

Vice President Leni Robredo. (Screengrab from VP Leni Robredo Facebook page)

MANILA -- Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo on Wednesday accepted President Rodrigo Duterte's appointment designating her as the co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

"Sa dulo, ang pinakamahalagang konsiderasyon para sa akin ay simple lang: Kung ito ang pagkakataon para matigil ang patayan ng mga inosente at mapanagot ang kailangang managot, papasanin ko ito, kaya tinatanggap ko ang trabaho na ibinibigay sa akin ng Pangulo (At the end, the most important consideration for me is simple: If this is the only chance to stop the killings of innocents and hold those responsible accountable, I'll carry the burden, that's why I am accepting the job given by the President," she said in a statement Wednesday.

In a memorandum dated October 31 and released on Tuesday, the Chief Executive designated Robredo as co-chairperson of the anti-drug body which is headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The designation was made following demands by critics and detractors that enforcement power should be given to Robredo “through an official correspondence, and not just through a verbal or electronic communication”.

In a press conference, Robredo clarified that she did not air concerns over the anti-illegal drug campaign to chase a higher position in the government.

"Hindi ko hiniling ito, sa Pangulo nanggaling ang ideyang ito (I did not ask for this, this offer came from the President)," she said.

In accepting the role, Robredo said she wanted drug lords pursued and cops involved in narco-trafficking jailed.

"Tinatanong nila ako kung handa ba ako sa trabahong ito, ang tanong ko: Handa ba kayo para sa akin. Mr. President, dalawa't kalahating taon nalang ang naiiwan sa iyong administrasyon, hindi pa naman huli ang lahat puwede pa nating pagtulungan ito (They are asking me if I am ready. My question to them is: Are you ready for me? Mr. President, there are two and a half years left in your administration, it’s not too late, we can work on this together)," she said. (PNA)