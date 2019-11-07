Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts Quezon

QUEZON TREMOR. A magnitude 5.5 magnitude quake jolted Quezon province on Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported. The quake's epicenter was traced 42 kilometers northeast of Jomalig. (Phivolcs data)

MANILA -- A magnitude 5.5 magnitude quake jolted Quezon province on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 42 kilometers northeast of Jomalig at 4:52 a.m. It had a depth of 7 kilometers.

Intensity 4 was felt in Guinayangan, Quezon and various intensities was also felt in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Batangas, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija and Aurora.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity 4 - Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity 3 - Pili, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez and Mulanay, Quezon

Intensity 2 - Marikina City; Malolos City; Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon; Baler, Aurora

Intensity 1 - Iriga City; Malabon City; San Juan City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Guagua, Pampanga.

Talisay, Batangas; Palayan City

Phivolcs is not expecting any damage, but added that aftershocks are possible from the quake. (PNA)