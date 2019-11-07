Magnitude 5.5 quake jolts Quezon

MANILA -- A magnitude 5.5 magnitude quake jolted Quezon province on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
The quake of tectonic origin struck 42 kilometers northeast of Jomalig at 4:52 a.m. It had a depth of 7 kilometers.
Intensity 4 was felt in Guinayangan, Quezon and various intensities was also felt in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Batangas, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija and Aurora.
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
Intensity 4 - Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte
Intensity 3 - Pili, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez and Mulanay, Quezon
Intensity 2 - Marikina City; Malolos City; Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon; Baler, Aurora
Intensity 1 - Iriga City; Malabon City; San Juan City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Guagua, Pampanga.
Talisay, Batangas; Palayan City
Phivolcs is not expecting any damage, but added that aftershocks are possible from the quake. (PNA)