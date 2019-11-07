Short circuit causes MRT-3 train unit malfunction

SMOKE DUE TO SHORT CIRCUIT. Passengers run out and away from an MRT-3 train filling with smoke at Santolan Station on Monday (Nov. 4, 2019). The MRT-3 said results of an investigation on the incident showed it was caused by a short circuit that damaged the train's electrical box and other parts. (Snapshot of Twitter video courtesy of John Gelano)

MANILA – The offloading incident due to smoke that filled a train on Monday was caused by a short circuit that damaged the train's electrical box and other parts, the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) management said.

In a statement on Thursday, the MRT-3 management said its maintenance provider, Sumitomo-MHI-TESP (Sumitomo), released the results of the investigation which found that there was a short circuit in one of the traction motors (broken bearing cover).

"The train unit involved was still in the MRT-3 depot undergoing repair. The high current that flowed in the circuit caused significant damage to the electrical box and adjacent parts," MRT-3 communications officer Rose Anne dela Cruz said.

To prevent such incidents, the MRT-3 and Sumitomo came up with countermeasures such as crack testing using penetrant on all bearing cover of traction assembly; systematic checking of protective devices during emergency and regular maintenance; thorough cleaning of all electrical boxes such as contactors, bus bars, connecting plates, main choppers, and adjacent parts; and insulation tests on high voltage cables and replace such cables if needed.

The management said it is “doing everything to provide reliable and safe trains for passenger service.”

“We appeal to the riding public’s understanding while the massive rehabilitation of MRT-3 system is ongoing,” the statement read.

On Monday, around 530 passengers aboard a northbound MRT-3 train were offloaded at Santolan Station after smoke started filling its passenger cars.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by netizen John Gelano (@gelanisimo) which showed passengers running out an MRT-3 train filled with smoke.

At 4:30 p.m., less than 30 minutes after the incident, provisional or limited service was implemented by the MRT-3 but was lifted at 6:06 p.m. to resume regular train operations. (PNA)