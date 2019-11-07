Boat capsizes off Sibonga, Cebu; 60 passengers, crew rescued

RESCUE. Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard rescue some of the 60 passengers and crew who were on board the MV Siargao Princess of Lite Shipping that capsized off the coast of Sibonga, Cebu on Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019). Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of PCG-Central Visayas, said all the 53 passengers and seven crew of the vessel were rescued. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina)

CEBU CITY – A passenger fast craft carrying 60 people capsized on Thursday morning off the coast of Sibonga town, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas reported.

Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of PCG-Central Visayas, said all the 60 passengers and crew of the MV Siargao Princess were rescued as the PCG in Cebu was able to immediately deploy MRRV 4406 BRP Suluan to the area.

Encina said 59 of the passengers and crew were rescued by the Coast Guard personnel and were brought to a government hospital in Carcar, an adjacent city of Sibonga.

“Kami nagpapasalamat din na mabilis ang pag-reponde ng ating barko at nakita din natin kaagad yung mga pasahero ng MV Siargao Princess (We are thankful that our rescue vessel responded quickly and we were able to see right away the passengers of MV Siargao Princess),” he told mediamen.

He said that three of the passengers were able to swim to the nearest shoreline.

Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the PCG Cebu station received a distress call from Petty Officer 3 Ralph Barajan of the PCG who was assigned in southern Cebu and was on board the MV Siargao Princess.

Barajan reported to their Cebu station that “they are currently encountering big waves that cause the ship to take in water at approximately three to five nautical miles off Sibonga, Cebu”.

The fast craft, owned and operated by Lite Shipping, was traveling from Loon, Bohol bound for Argao around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday with 53 passengers and seven crew on board when it capsized due to huge waves.

Encina said the PCG also deployed a medical team at the Argao Port to assist the affected passengers.

Several distressed passengers were brought to the PCG Central Visayas station at Pier 3. They were brought back to Bohol onboard the BRP Suluan late Thursday afternoon, Encina said. (PNA)