'Quiel' intensifies into typhoon; may exit PAR Friday night

(Image courtesy of DOST-PAGASA)

MANILA -- "Quiel" has intensified into a typhoon on Friday afternoon, and slight intensification remains likely in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Quiel” was last eyed 430 km. west of Coron, Palawan, heading southwest at 10 kph, with maximum sustained winds of up to 120 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

The bureau said the typhoon might exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) either Friday night or Saturday morning.

PAGASA forecast moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains would prevail over Mindoro provinces, Palawan, and Western Visayas, it added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the seaboards of northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions, PAGASA said. (PNA)