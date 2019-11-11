PRRD won’t go on break, will work from home instead

President Rodrigo Duterte (File photo)

MANILA -- Instead of going on a three-day break from work, President Rodrigo Duterte will work from the comforts of his home in Davao City, Malacañang said on Monday night.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo clarified his earlier announcement that Duterte will take three days off from work to rest upon the advice of his doctors, friends, and colleagues.

“The President has declined the suggestion of well-meaning friends to have a rest for a few days,” Panelo said in a statement, admitting that he merely “speculated” in his initial remark.

He, however, assured the public that the President knows how to take care of himself amid the “demands of pressing work”.

“The people can rest assured that the President can keep up with the same and is in the best position to know how he can maintain to be on top of his health,” Panelo said.

The President has been experiencing pain in his back due to a minor motorcycle accident at the Presidential Security Group (PSG) compound last Oct. 16.

Panelo said the President will attend the wake of business tycoon John Gokongwei, Jr. on Monday night.

“The Chief Executive will fly to Davao tonight after attending to the wake of the late John Gokongwei, Jr. at the Heritage and will continue working at his residence there,” Panelo said.

Panelo clarified his earlier statement about the President going on a leave.

“Pero mali na balita na may three-day leave siya. Wala siyang leave. Hindi siya mag-li-leave. Magtatrabaho lang siya sa Davao sa bahay niya. Marami siyang backlog, maraming paperwork (The news that he’s going on a three-day leave is wrong. He doesn’t have any leaves. He won’t file a leave. He’ll work in his home in Davao. He has a lot of backlogs, a lot of paperwork),” Panelo said in an interview over DZMM.

He said Duterte preferred to work from home away from the distraction due to the number of people who wanted to meet with him in Malacañang.

“Kapag sa Malacañang, eh maraming istorbo sa Malacañang. Madaming gustong makipag-usap sa kanya, gustong may private meeting. Hindi talaga siya makakapagpahinga. Samantalang sa bahay pag natapos na siya ng paperwork, pwede na siyang magpahinga (There are a lot of people disturbing him while he is in Malacañang. Too many people want to speak to him, want to have a private meeting. He really can’t rest. But while at home, after his paperwork, he can rest),” Panelo said. (PNA)