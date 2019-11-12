PNP sees no need for 4th martial law extension

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac. (File photo)

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said there may be no need for another extension of martial law in Mindanao which will lapse by year-end.

PNP spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said the crime rate in Mindanao is on a decline and security forces are able to control the proliferation of loose firearms in the area.

“Sa ngayon, nakikita natin na maaari na rin talagang tanggalin ang martial law sa buong kapuluan ng Mindanao (For now, we see that the martial law in Mindanao can be lifted),” Banac told reporters when sought for a comment in press briefing held at Camp Crame on Tuesday.

Banac, however, said the PNP will submit its recommendation on the matter to the National Security Council in December.

He also said a heightened alert status is still needed in some parts of the island.

"Mananatili lamang mataas ang alert level doon sa bahagi ng Sulu na kung saan mayroon pa ring pinaghihinalaang presensya ng terrorist group na Abu Sayyaf (The alert level will remain high only in Sulu area due to the presence of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group)," Banac said.

He added that security officials have yet to discuss the matter of implementing martial law in selected areas in the region.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Lorenzana said he is not keen to recommend another extension of martial law in Mindanao but said he would wait for the recommendation from the police and military regarding the matter.

The defense chief said the enactment of a stronger law amending Republic Act 9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007 (HSA) is a better option than martial law extension.

However, Lorenzana said he will act accordingly in case the AFP and PNP decide to recommend another martial law extension.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. earlier said another extension of martial law would no longer be necessary if Congress is able to pass a measure that amends the HSA.

RA 9372, which took effect on March 6, 2007, is meant to provide law enforcement and judicial authorities with the legal tools to confront terror threats in the country.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017 following attacks launched by the Islamic State-linked Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

It has since been in effect after Congress, in special joint sessions, voted to approve its extension thrice -- from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2017; from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018; and from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019. (PNA)