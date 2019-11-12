'Ramon' may intensify to tropical storm in next 2 days

(Graphics taken from PAGASA website)

MANILA -- Tropical Depression Ramon may intensify into tropical storm in the next two days, the weather bureau said Tuesday afternoon.

Ramon is slowly moving westward, and was last eyed 670 kilometers east of Borongan City, Samar.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over Eastern Samar and eastern portion of Northern Samar.

It has maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains was forecast over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar and Eastern Samar. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, on the other hand, will prevail over Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon.

PAGASA expects light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, northern Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Norte on Thursday.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan, Nueva Vizcaya, Romblon, Marinduque and the rest of Bicol Region and Quezon on Thursday.

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS No. 1, as well as the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions, PAGASA said. (PNA)