'Ramon' slows, Catanduanes under Signal No. 2

MANILA -- More areas were placed under storm signals as tropical storm "Ramon" (international name Kalmaegi) slowed down while posing threat to parts of Luzon.

In its 5 p.m. severe weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon was last spotted 410 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Moving west northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph), Ramon packs maximum sustained winds of up to 60 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is hoisted over Catanduanes while TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Ramon is expected to make landfall over Aurora or Isabela on Saturday.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Apayao, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela, and Bicol Region.

Between Thursday and Friday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan and Isabela.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, and Apayao. (PNA)