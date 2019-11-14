Navy, CEZA ink MOA on Fuga Island detachment

NAVY FUGA ISLAND DETACHMENT. Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) chief executive officer, Secretary Raul Lambino (left), and Philippine Navy flag-officer-in-command, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad (right), show a copy of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed between the two institutions on Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019). The MOA formalizes the proposed Navy detachment which will be built in the CEZA-managed zone comprising the entire municipality of Santa Ana and the islands of Fuga, Barit and Mabbag, and Aparri in Cagayan. (Photo courtesy of Naval Public Affairs Office)

MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the proposed construction of a naval detachment on Fuga Island, Aparri.

The signing took place at PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila, said Navy public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas.

CEZA chief executive officer, Secretary Raul Lambino and PN flag-officer-in-command, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, signed the MOA. The signing was witnessed by other ranking officials of the two agencies.

“Through the memorandum of agreement we have just signed today… the Navy and CEZA can indeed accomplish more as we mutually enhance each other's capacity to perform our respective mandates," Empedrad said.

Empedrad also thanked Lambino and his team for agreeing to expand the previous memorandum of agreement, effectively accommodating more possibilities for the Navy to enhance its capability in safeguarding our northern frontier and at the same time contribute to the socio-economic development in Northern Luzon.

Lambino reiterated the importance of PN-CEZA partnership, adding that the geographical configuration of the Philippines requires an active Navy.

"As a Filipino and as an Ilocano together with Vice Admiral [Empedrad] we are going to make Northern Luzon an area where the Philippine Navy can be most effective in protecting our country and our people,” he said.

The MOA formalizes the proposed Navy detachment which will be built in the CEZA-managed zone.

The zone comprises the entire municipality of Santa Ana and the islands of Fuga, Barit, Mabbag, and Aparri in Cagayan.

This area has both access to the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea, which is vital for the country’s national security.

The PN, through the Naval Forces Northern Luzon, is mandated to conduct naval and maritime operations to secure the Philippine sovereignty and integrity of national territory from foreign and domestic threats with “in the Northern waters of the country including the Philippine Rise”.

Meanwhile, the CEZA is tasked for the development of a self-sustaining industrial, commercial, financial, investment and recreational center and freeport with suitable retirement/residential areas to create employment opportunities in and around the zone. (PNA)