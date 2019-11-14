BI deports over 300 Chinese involved in telco fraud

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Thursday the deportation of more than 300 Chinese nationals reportedly involved in telecommunication fraud.

Commissioner Jaime Morente said 312 Chinese nationals who were among the 512 illegal foreign workers arrested in a massive raid of a business processing outsourcing office in Pasay City last month were already deported.

The BI conducted a raid in an office at the Millennium Building and found the aliens to be allegedly conducting scamming operations last October 9.

Aside from Chinese, those arrested consisted of Burmese, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Indonesians.

BI Intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. called the operation a success after the implementation of the mass deportation.

"They will be deported today (Thursday), and we are very much thankful to the NCRPO (National Capital Region Police Office) for assisting us in this operation," Manahan said.

Also leaving with the 312 Chinese nationals are 21 minors whose custody were turned over to the Chinese embassy upon determination of their age.

They will be deported on Thursday via five chartered China Eastern flights to Shijiaxuang, Hebei Province and Changchun, Jilin Province. They will be escorted by BI Intelligence personnel as well as Chinese police officers.

Manahan added the passports of the deportees have already been canceled by the Chinese government, making them undocumented aliens.

Prior to their deportation, the arrested foreigners were temporarily taken into custody by the NCRPO and held in a facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.

Morente commended the BI Intelligence Division for the successful implementation of the operations.

"Let this serve as a warning to aliens planning to use the country as a base for their illegal operations. Expect more arrests in the coming days," he added. (PNA)