Unheralded Reed Baclig emerges top pick in PBA D-League draft

D-LEAGUE DRAFT. Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Willie Marcial briefs the representatives of the participating teams in the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup during the draft at the PBA office in Quezon City on Monday (Jan. 20, 2020). AMA picked unheralded Reed Baclig as the first overall pick. (Photo courtesy of PBA Media Group)

MANILA -- AMA made a huge shocker in the 2020 PBA D-League Draft after making unheralded Reed Baclig the first overall pick during the proceedings held at the PBA office in Quezon City on Monday.

Just as many thought Jamie Malonzo would be a shoo-in as the top pick of the draft, the Titans diverted and chose Baclig, who starred for Ama’s juniors’ team.

Malonzo eventually ended up with Marinerong Pilipino, the lone non-collegiate team in the upcoming Aspirants Cup, as the second overall pick.

On the other hand, former University of the Philippines standout Jaydee Tungcab will join Karate Kid-CEU as the third overall pick.

Wang's-Letran ended the first round by drafting Sham Banez.

In the second round, the Titans took Joshua Villamor as the fifth overall pick, the Skippers selected Josh Torralba (sixth), the Scorpions selected John Apacible (seventh), and the Knights drafted Kenny Rocacurva (eighth).

The third round remains loaded with talent as AMA picked Christian Germino, Marinero took Jollo Go, Karate Kid-CEU chose Jboy Gob, and Wang's-Letran selected Kobe Monje.

In the fourth round, the Titans got Christian Camay, the Skippers took James Spencer, the Scorpions drafted David Murrell, and the Knights brought in Pao Javillonar.

Other notable selections include Jamil Bulawan (fifth round pick of Karate Kid-CEU), Darell Menina (sixth-round pick of Marinero), Yves Sazon (seventh-round pick of Marinero), Daryl Pascual (eighth-round pick of Karate Kid-CEU), and Koko Pingoy (10th-round pick of Karate Kid-CEU).

In total, 41 players were drafted to the D-League out of 137 hopefuls.

The other eight participants in the Aspirants Cup, UST-Builders Warehouse, EcoOil-DLSU, Mapua, San Sebastian, Far Eastern University, Diliman College, Technological Institute of the Philippines, and Enderun Colleges, forewent with the draft as they will field in their entire lineups in the tournament that will start on February 13. (PNA)











