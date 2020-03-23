Go lauds PRRD for nod to gov’t workers’ hazard pay

MANILA – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Sunday lauded President Rodrigo Duterte’s order granting hazard pay to government workers who physically report for work while the enhanced community quarantine is being implemented to address the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Go said he was informed that President Rodrigo Duterte signed an Administrative Order that will be released on Monday morning, granting the request of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the issuance of this order to benefit government workers who continue to fulfill their duties despite being exposed to the risks of the health emergency.

“Let us do what we can to support our government front liners and other workers on duty. These personnel, who risk their lives during this time, deserve to be recognized and be given proper compensation. They continue to work to protect our families. Let’s do our part to protect theirs,” Go said. “Granting them hazard pay is the least that we can do for them.”

The Administrative Order authorizes national government agencies (NGAs), including state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), to grant hazard pay not exceeding P500 per day per person to those who occupy regular, contractual or casual positions in the National Capital Region and other local government units.

Personnel who are engaged through Contract of Service, Job Order or similar schemes are also qualified.

“Imbes na uunahin nila ang kapakanan nila at ng kanilang pamilya, ninais ng mga personnel na ito na patuloy na magtrabaho para gampanan ang kanilang tungkulin at upang hindi maputol ang mga serbisyo ng pamahalaan (Instead of prioritizing their families, these personnel opt to continue to work and perform theirs so as not to hamper government operations),” he added.

The personnel, however, must have been “authorized to physically report for work at their respective offices on the prescribed official working hours” by the head of the agency or office.

The order also states that “personnel who are already entitled to Hazard Pay, Hazardous Duty Pay, Hazard Allowance or other similar benefits under existing laws, issuances, rules, and regulations, such as public health workers, public social workers, science and technology personnel, and military and uniformed personnel, shall continue to be entitled to such benefits or the COVID-19 Hazard Pay, whichever is higher.”

For NGAs, including SUCs, the hazard pay will be charged against their own funds without the need for prior authority from the DBM. For GOCCs, the amount required will be charged against their budget and, in case they do not have sufficient funds, they may grant a lower but uniform rate for all qualified personnel.

Employees in LGUs and local water districts may also be entitled to the hazard pay but, as with GOCCs, the amount may be at a lower but uniform rate in case of insufficient funds.

“Hindi natin mapipilit kung hindi kaya ng pondo na makaabot ng P500 ang hazard pay. Pero sana magawan ng paraan at maibigay sa lalong madaling panahon (we cannot impose if the agency cannot afford the P500 hazard pay. But I hope something will be done to hasten the release),” Go said.

Hazard pay may also be granted to employees in the Senate, House of Representatives, the Judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, and other constitutional offices vested with fiscal autonomy.

Go urged the public to support government workers who are reporting for work. “Let us stay at home and follow the authorities. If we have the resources, let us extend help to our health workers, uniformed personnel and other front liners,” he said.

“Isipin din po natin ang kalusugan at kaligtasan nila. Nananatili sila sa kanilang mga trabaho para maprotektahan tayo, kaya manatili rin tayo sa ating mga bahay at sumunod sa mga patakaran para maprotektahan rin sila (Let’s think about their safety and protection. They continue to do their job to protect us so let us just stay home and obey the guidelines to protect them,” he added. (PR)