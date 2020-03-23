Carlos remains as RITM director: DOH

MANILA -- The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday clarified that Dr. Celia Carlos is still the Director of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

"The RITM has been placed under the supervision of Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago, of the Public Health Services Team, to allow Dir. Carlos, with her technical expertise, to focus on optimizing RITM functions," the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH added Santiago is expected to guide and manage the expansion of testing capacity to public and private laboratories, and attend coordination with other government agencies.

"The circulating issuance stating that Dir. Carlos has been replaced by Asec. Santiago is an erroneous draft of the document which was inadvertently posted but immediately taken down," the DOH said.

On Sunday, the DOH released Department Personnel Order No. 2020-1011 which designated Assistant Secretary Nestor Santiago as Officer-in-Charge-Director IV of RITM. (PNA)