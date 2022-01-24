LPA to bring rain showers over Visayas, Mindanao

(File photo)

MANILA – The weather bureau on Monday said the low pressure area (LPA) last tracked 445 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte will bring rains over the Visayas and Mindanao.



"Even if it has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, we expect that the LPA would cross the Visayas and Mindanao area, and would cause rains," weather forecaster Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.



Castañeda added that residents of these areas should take precautions and be alert against possible flooding and landslides.



"They are also urged to keep themselves posted and monitor updates from PAGASA regional offices," she said.



The trough of LPA is forecast to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Davao Region on Monday.



Flash floods or landslides are likely due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to PAGASA.



Meanwhile, isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.



Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be experienced over northern Luzon, eastern sections of central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.



Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. (PNA)