TD 'Josie' out of PAR

MANILA—Tropical depression “Josie” is now out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday moving northwestward to Taiwan but moderate to heavy rains will continue due to the southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the low pressure area spotted 1,495 kilometers east of central Luzon may develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours.

Once it enters the PAR, it will be named "Karding".

The southwest monsoon will bring scattered to widespread rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro, Palawan and Western Visayas.

“Josie” was estimated at 585 kms. northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum winds of up to 55 kph and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Mindanao will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Fishermen are advised against going out as the northern seaboard of northern Luzon will have moderate to rough seas. (PNA)