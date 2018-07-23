Duterte in ‘good health’ after routine checkup before SONA

MANILA -- President Rodrigo R. Duterte is in “good health”, Malacañang confirmed after the chief executive underwent his routine medical examination a day before he delivers his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“I confirm that the President had a routine medical check up at Cardinal Santos Hospital tonight before rehearsing for the SONA,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement on Sunday night.

“He spent about an hour and a half for the routine examination. He was declared to be in good health,” he added.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go also echoed Roque’s statement.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo R. Duterte) is in good mood and in good condition after routine medical check up,” Go said, noting that the President is now “prepared” for his third SONA.

Photos from Malacañang showed the 73-year-old President with Go and director Joyce Bernal during rehearsal for his SONA.

On his official Twitter account, Roque, quoting Bernal, said the director wanted to make sure that the whole world would be able to listen to Duterte.

“Prepping for SONA with Direk Joyce Bernal: ‘I want to make sure he is able to talk to the whole world,’” Roque said.

Ahead of Duterte’s SONA, the Palace released “The Duterte Administration: Year II” accomplishment report which spells out the President’s top achievements in the last two years.

The government’s achievements were earlier presented in the three-part pre-SONA forum to allow Duterte to deliver his SONA “straight from the heart.”

Roque earlier said that Duterte will deliver the “essentials” of what his administration will do in the next 12 months of his term.

“Traditionally, the SONA is a highlight of achievements of the previous year but this year’s SONA is all about the essentials on what PRRD intends to do in the next 12 months of his Administration,” Roque said. (PNA)