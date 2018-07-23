House opens third regular session

MANILA -- The House of Representatives of the 17th Congress formally opened its third regular session on Monday morning, ahead of the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez banged the gavel at 10:02 a.m., signaling the start of the third regular session.

In the first two regular sessions from July 25, 2016 up to July 11, 2018, Alvarez said the House of Representatives processed a total of 2,929 measures in 183 session days, for an average of 16 measures processed per session a day.

Out of these measures, a total of 133 were enacted into law within the period, 38 of which were bills of national importance, 93 local bills, and two joint resolutions of Congress.

"The 17th Congress and this administration has worked hard to spread opportunities to all by hitting key strategic areas for growth and development, education, health, labor and employment, business, finance, tax, science and technology peace and order, and professionalism," Alvarez said, noting that the 17th Congress's legislative accomplishment has "no precedent."

Among the most significant measures that have been enacted into law during the period were the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act; Free Irrigation Services Act; An Act Strengthening the “Anti-Hospital Deposit Law”; Ease of Doing Business Act; An Act Extending the Validity of Philippine Passports; An Act Extending the Validity Period of Drivers’ Licenses; and Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN).

Other measures signed into law after Congress adjourned sine die on May 30 include the Philippine Mental Health Act; Strengthening the Balik-Scientist Program; National School Feeding Law; Expanding the National Integrated Protected Areas System; Electric Cooperatives Resiliency Fund; and Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. (PNA)