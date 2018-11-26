PH-China oil deal not act of treason, Palace tells Joma

MANILA -- Malacañang on Monday rejected claims made by Communist Party of the Philippines (CCP) founding Chairman Jose Maria Sison that the signing of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation on oil and gas development between the Philippines and China is a “clear act of treason”.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo pointed out that there was nothing in the deal which can be a basis for treason since “it’s just an agreement to agree”.

“Maybe he (Sison) has not read the agreement signed. It’s just an agreement to agree on certain things. There is nothing there that will be a basis for any allegation of treason. Even the critics say there is nothing there,” Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

“First, the agreement is just an agreement to agree. It’s just a framework. As correctly stated by Secretary of Foreign Affairs (Teodoro Locsin Jr.), it will be the basis of negotiations, talking points, and then after that, there will be an agreement between the two countries,” he added.

Panelo explained that it will start from those assigned to initially make some talks, then it will reach another level, until it reaches Locsin.

“That’s the time to say anything whether for or against in any agreement,” Panelo said.

Malacañang provided members of the media with copies of the MOU in both English and Chinese languages.

Under the MOU, both Philippine and Chinese governments "have decided to negotiate on an accelerated basis arrangements to facilitate oil and gas exploration and exploitation in relevant maritime areas consistent with applicable rules of international law."

It also states that “the two governments will endeavor to agree on the cooperation agreements within 12 months of this Memorandum of Understanding.”

“This Memorandum of Understanding and all discussions, negotiations and activities of the two governments or their authorized enterprises under or pursuant to this Memorandum of Understanding will be without prejudice to the respective legal positions of both governments. This Memorandum of Understanding does not create rights or obligations under international or domestic law,” it added.

In a statement on Saturday, Sison described the MOU as “a clear act of treason, a blatant betrayal of the sovereign rights and national patrimony of the Philippines and the Filipino people.”

Sison urged Filipinos to reject the MOU since it only sets aside the Philippines’ victory against China in the arbitral tribunal ruling on the West Philippine Sea. (PNA)