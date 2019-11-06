Agri output up 2.87% in Q3

Graphics taken from PSA website

MANILA -- Agricultural production grew by 2.87 percent in the third quarter of 2019, rebounding from a 0.87-percent decline in the same period last year, the country’s statistics agency reported on Wednesday.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa attributed the growth of the agricultural sector to increases recorded for crops, livestock, poultry and fisheries.

PSA data showed that crop production, which accounted for 45.19 percent of the total agricultural output, went up by 2.01 percent during the quarter.

Among the major crops, corn output rose by 23.47 percent, while that of palay declined by 4.53 percent.

Livestock production was 1.63 percent higher during the period, contributing 18.67 percent to the total agricultural output.

Mapa said uptrends in production were exhibited by hogs at 1.96 percent, and dairy at 6.48 percent.

Meanwhile, poultry output, which shared 19.44 percent in the total agricultural output, registered an 8.41-percent increment in the third quarter. All poultry commodities recorded production increases.

Fisheries production also grew by 0.56 percent, sharing 16.70 percent in the total agricultural output. Milkfish, skipjack and seaweed posted increases in production.

At current prices, the total value of agricultural production amounted to PHP395.3 billion, or 3.64 percent lower than the previous year’s record.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar lauded the growth in agricultural output registered in the third quarter of the year.

"This is a much better performance," Dar said in a statement. "We will continue to enhance the proper and sustained implementation of programs and projects of the Department of Agriculture to further elevate the growth of the agriculture sector."

Dar said he is expecting agricultural sector posting a growth of 2 percent to 2.5 percent this year.

"This shows that the farmers and the fishers are showing a resilient performance with the programs and projects of the DA," he added.

The growth of the agricultural sector contracted during the third quarter of 2018 due to Typhoon Ompong that destroyed farm output in Northern and Central Luzon. (PNA)