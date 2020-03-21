1st Filipino Covid-19 case in SoKor recorded

(Photo courtesy of Philippine Embassy in South Korea)

MANILA – The Philippine Embassy in Seoul confirmed that a Filipino national in South Korea has contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

"The Philippine Embassy in Seoul received confirmation from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) that a Filipino national was tested positive with Covid-19 on 20 March 2020. This is the first confirmed case of Covid-19 infection involving a Filipino national in South Korea," the embassy said Friday night.

The patient traveled overseas before exhibiting symptoms.

He was tested at a hospital in South Korea on March 19 and was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19 the next day.

In a statement, the embassy said it was closely coordinating with the KCDC and local health authorities, assuring its readiness to assist the Filipino national as needed.

The World Health Organization has recorded a total of 209,839 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally. Of this number, 8,413 were recorded in South Korea. (PNA)