Covid-19 cases in PH now 462, death toll climbs to 33

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 82 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 462.

To date, the DOH has reported eight additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 33.

In its 4 p.m. medical bulletin, the DOH also reported one new recovery bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 18.

The new recovered case is patient 73 who is a 54-year-old Filipino male from Manila with travel history to Thailand and exposure to known Covid-19 cases.

His symptoms began on March 6. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 13 and was discharged on March 21.

They eight patients who passed away include Patients 281, 266, 279, 304, 328, 333, 367 and 349.

Patient 281 is a 57-year-old Filipino male from Mandaluyong City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 but died on March 19.

He died from septic shock and severe pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. He also had acute kidney injury secondary to pre-renal azotemia, diabetes and hypertension.

Patient 266 is a 71-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and died on March 20.

He died from septic shock, community-acquired pneumonia-HR secondary to Covid-19. He also had acute kidney injury secondary to pre-renal azotemia, cardiomyopathy secondary to ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

Patient 279 is 73-year-old Filipino male from San Juan City with no travel history.

He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 but died on March 16. He died from septic shock and community-acquired pneumonia-HR secondary to Covid-19. He also has chronic kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease.

Patient 304 is an 89-year-old Filipino male from Bulacan with no travel history, but with exposure to a known Covid-19 case. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 but expired on March 20.

He died from myocardial infarction, pneumonia, and multiple electrolyte imbalance. He also had acute kidney injury and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Patient 328 is a 74-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 but died on March 13.

He died from acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension and kidney disease.

Patient 333 is a 65-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and died on March 21.

He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension and kidney disease.

Patient 367 is a 78-year old Filipino male from Parañaque City. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 and died on March 22.

He died from acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock; community-acquired pneumonia-high risk secondary to Covid-19. He also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in severe exacerbation.

Patient 49 is a 56-year old Filipino male from Parañaque City with no travel and exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 21 but died on March 17.

He died from acute respiratory failure secondary to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to acute viral pneumonia. He also had diabetes and hypertension. (PNA)