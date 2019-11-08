Soccsksargen anti-drug units support Robredo in ICAD post

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -- Anti-narcotics and law enforcement units in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have expressed support to the appointment of Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).



Naravy Duquiatan, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12, said Friday they are ready to cooperate and help further improve the continuing intensified campaign against illegal drugs, especially in the region.



Duquiatan said they “respect the guidance of our President (Rodrigo Duterte)” in appointing Robredo to ICAD.



“We, in the region, support our Director General (Aaron Aquino) who also supports the appointment of Vice President Robredo,” she said in a radio interview.



She said they will continue to step up their operations and campaigns against illegal drugs based on the standing mandates from ICAD, which is co-chaired by Aquino.



Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, public information officer of the Police Regional Office-12, said they welcome the Vice President’s involvement in the anti-drug campaign and will continue to provide the necessary support in terms of law enforcement.



Capellan said PRO-12 chief, Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, and the regional police leadership believe that the Vice President can help improve the implementation of the war on drugs.



“It’s important for all concerned to unite and cooperate with each other to solve the drug problem,” he said.



In Koronadal City, the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) also believes that Vice-President Robredo, being a lawyer, can significantly contribute to enhancing the country's anti-illegal drug campaign.



Retired Army Gen. Agustin Dema-ala, CADAC action officer, said Robredo’s appointment was a welcome development.



"ICAD is a policy-making body. With Vice President Robredo in it as a co-chairperson, and together with other national line agencies, we believe that it will perform well. Whatever policy they formulate, we will implement them here at the grassroots level," he said. (PNA)