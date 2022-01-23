Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Davao Oriental

Image grabbed from Phivolcs' website

MANILA – A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 98 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Manay at 2:23 p.m.

It had a depth of 19 kms.

Phivolcs has not logged any reported intensities in the earthquake bulletin issued at 3:20 p.m.

Aftershocks are likely, while damages are not expected from the magnitude 5.3 quake.

Damage starts at intensity VI based on Phivolcs' scale.

Earlier on Saturday, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental, with the epicenter recorded 15 kilometers southeast of Baganga. (PNA)